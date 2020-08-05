Readifest: School supplies still available for students despite COVID-19

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Before the start of each school year, the Boyd County Schools make sure students of all ages have what they need to conquer the academic year. This year, the 27 year tradition continues, but in a different fashion due to COVID-19.

School is still set to begin on August 26, 2020 for Boyd County in a remote fashion. Therefore, ‘Readifest’ is happening in a drive-thru fashion from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Boyd County High School. Staff will be wearing masks as they pass out the supplies.

“This is not exactly how we though this ‘Readifest’ would happen this year, but we’re excited to see our families,” says Tracy Caldwell, Youth Service Coordinator for Boyd County Middle & High School.

Students do not need to be present to receive school supplies, however parents will need to confirm their child attends a Boyd County school at registration. This program is available to any pre-schooler through 12th grader. Caldwell says they’re ready to serve 300 families, but will be giving out vouchers should they run out of supplies so parents and students can pick up their backpacks at a different time.

Backpacks filled with school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, binders, loose leaf paper, and scissors to name a few, have been color coded to go with the appropriate age group. The backpacks will also include resources for parents from different agencies such as 4-H, insurance companies, and Safe Harbor. Lunch bags will also be provided during ‘Readifest.’

“We know that a lot of people have had hardships this year (and) job losses,” says Caldwell. “We are very happy to help our families.”

‘Readifest’ is put on each year thanks to donations. If you’d like to contribute to this cause, you can call the Boyd County Schools Central office at (606) 928-4141 and let them know that you would like to make a donation to the FRYSK, the Family Resource Youth Service Center, or let them know that you want to make a donation to ‘Readifest,’ and they’ll make sure you’ll get ahold of the right people.

