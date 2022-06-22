ONA, WV (WOWK) — Locals are getting ready for one of the biggest fan events of the season, racing and fireworks at the Ona Speedway on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, June 24

The two-day event kicks off on Friday with a four-division racing program and the annual JR’s Frame and Body Fireworks Extravaganza.

The four-division racing program will feature Keaton’s Collision Center Late Models, Greg Chandler Frame and Body Sport Mods, Contempo Trophy and Award UCARs, and Snap Lawn and Handyman Crazy Compacts.

All four divisions will run their longest feature races of the season. Late Models and Sport Mods will do 30 laps, UCARs will do 35 laps, and Crazy Compacts will do 25 laps.

Adult general admission on Friday is $5. Kids 10 years old and under qualify for free with a paying adult.

General admission gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Night two on Saturday will feature a five-division racing program with McCam Builders Modifieds, Bumper Pounding Street Stocks, McCam Builders Classic Cars, Southern Ohio Speed INEX Legends Car Pro, and Geer Brother’s Body Shop INEX Legends Car Semi-Pro.

After the racing program, the Yes Chevrolet/Yes Ford Fireworks Show, one of the biggest firework shows in the region, will light up the night sky.

General admission Saturday is $15 for ages 15 years old and up, $10 for ages 11 to 14, and free for ages 10 and under.

Attendees can also upgrade their experience all weekend long with an all access pit pass. All access pit passes each night will be $30 for ages 15 years old and up, $15 for ages 11 to 14, and free for ages 10 and under.

For more information, visit the Ona Speedway website.