‘Reality Fair’ prepares high school seniors for real world

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — ‘What are you going to do when you graduate?’ It’s the question every high school senior will inevitably answer this year. But before they throw those caps in the air in celebration, they’ll need to know how to make it in the real world.

Cabell Midland High School does not have a ‘personal finance’ class. Its students, however, still want to make sure they have an idea of what life will be like when they leave the family nest. Thus, the creation of a ‘Reality Fair.’

“It’s something that most students have really wanted for a long time, and it’s something we’ve been asking for, and it’s finally being fulfilled, which people are really happy about,” said Cabell Midland Senior and Student Body President William Turman.

The groundwork sprang from the school’s student council.

“One of the things that they requested from us was a ‘Reality Fair,’” said Associate Principal Kelly Daniels. “They wanted to know about student loans. They wanted to know about how much a car was going to cost them, what insurance was going to be.”

The school even threw in a few extras like taking care of children and pets. Prior to attending the fair, though, seniors had to choose an occupation and figure out how much they would be making in order to see what they could afford.

“We’ll have electrical bills and house payments and we need to know how much money we’ll have leftover,” said Cabell Midland Senior Chase Blower.

But while most of the activities were simulations, the one thing students were actually able to do was register to vote and learn how to use the new electronic voting machines.

“We want our students to understand that their civic duty is imperative in this world that they are creating for themselves,” Daniels said.

Currently, Cabell County schools do not offer a personal finance course, but a new law could change that.

House Bill 2775 would require high school students in the mountain state to take a one-credit course in personal finance before they can graduate. The bill passed the house and is now heading to the senate.

