Realtors trying to keep up with demand in housing market

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Moving can be a hassle. Moving to Charleston, I searched websites like Facebook Marketplace and Zillow to find a rental.

Lynn Wandling is the owner and property manager of Valley Girls Property Professionals in Hurricane. She said in a booming housing market, good rental properties are off the market sometimes before a listing.

“If I have a rental available, you need to jump on it or it’s gone,” she said. “We are desperate for good rentals, especially single family homes. I mean those rent immediately.”

On our Facebook page, one person said she is having a hard time finding a home that allows pets. Wandling says the demand is there but the supply is not.

“From the amount of emails I get in a day for a single property, definitely that’s an issue,” she said.

The best way to find your new home, she says, is to stay connected online.

“Most of the people I know that do property management, they all feed into Zillow,” Wandling said. “Call around, look for us, call around and say ‘hey I’m looking for something, can you keep me in mind.'”