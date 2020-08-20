Received a call from ‘police’ recently? It might not really be them

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in the area.

The police department says people have allegedly received a phone call from a local number claiming their social security number is under investigation for fraudulent use. Police say reports of this scam have also been happening across the country.

Locally, the South Charleston Police Department says the original caller allegedly tells the person the SCPD will be calling to “explain the investigation.” The person then receives a second phone call from what appears to be the South Charleston Police Department phone number, however, officers say this the scammer has copied or spoofed a South Charleston Police Department pool-phone number, and the SCPD is not on the other end of the call.

Police say the scammer then allegedly tells the person to get Target gift cards “in an effort to protect their money.” They are then allegedly given instructions to send photos of the card to an out of state number.

The South Charleston Police Department says neither they nor any other police department would ever call and ask for money over the phone in the form of cash or gift cards.

The SCPD asks anyone who thinks this they have been called as part of this or a similar scam to contact their local law enforcement agency. For those in South Charleston, the department says to call (304) 744-5951 or call the tip-line anonymously at (304) 744-6521.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories