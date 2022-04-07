BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – Reckless driving is an ongoing problem police departments across the state are facing right along I-64.

“Speeding is always an issue on I-64,” said Barboursville Police Chief, Daren McNeil. “What complicates matters, is it’s also a construction zone, so we need everyone to slow down even more.”

Only four months into the year, Barboursville police officers have issued 113 speeding tickets and responded to 39 accidents on the stretch of I-64 inside city limits.

That’s what 13 News witnessed Thursday when we had the chance to ride along with officer Bobby Minnix. It took less than five minutes to find a driver doing more than 70 mph in the work zone where the speed limit is 55mph.

“It’s tough to try and navigate through traffic to try and get the violators,” said Chief McNeil.

The Chief said sometimes drivers are going upwards of 100 miles an hour through construction zones, making it unsafe for construction workers, officers and other drivers.

“I think people are just really aggravated with the duration of time that it’s been under construction, so they are just kind of disregarding the speed limit now,” said local driver, Hannah Estep.

Chief McNeil said the problem is at its worst during rush hour.



“During rush hour, people are wanting to get home and start dinner and this and that,” said Chief McNeil. “We would like for everyone to slow down, think about their family members, neighbor and people in the other vehicles as well.”

Speeding in the work zones is expected to be an issue that will be around for a while, because construction on I-64 isn’t expected to be complete until Spring of 2025.