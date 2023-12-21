SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the fourth year in a row, a new record-breaking blue catfish has been caught in West Virginia.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), a 69.45 pound and 50.51 inch blue catfish was caught by Michael John Drake of St. Albans on Dec. 8 while he was fishing on the R.C. Byrd Pool of the Ohio River near Gallipolis, making it the heaviest blue catfish caught in the Mountain State.

The record was previously held by Steven Price for his capture of a 67.22 pound and 50.70 inch blue catfish.

Governor Jim Justice also made the announcement during a briefing Thursday.

Those looking to submit their own record-breaking catch should contact the WVDNR. To learn about other fishing records, visit the WVDNR website.