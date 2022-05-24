CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The final recount for two seats on the Charleston City Council ended Tuesday morning, with both candidates who requested a recount still coming up short.

One race that was recounted was for Ward 8. Robert Sheets fell to businesses woman Kathy Rubio by one vote after a vote canvas last week. The results remained the same in the recount, with Sheets still losing by one vote.

The other race was Charleston City Council at-large Democrat nomination race. Corey Zinn was out of a seat for the November election by 28 votes. Zinn requested a recount for 24 precincts but conceded defeated around 10 a.m. according to Commissioner Ben Salango. The recount was held at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office at 7 a.m.

The results for the Primary Election in Kanawha County are all now finalized. You can find more results from the election here.