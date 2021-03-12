Recovery effort continues for woman who jumped from bridge

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – The effort continues to recover the body of a woman who reportedly jumped from the Silver Memorial Bridge in Point Pleasant Friday, March 5.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, a huge search effort involving eight boats, seven dogs and more than 85 responders from at least 14 different first responder organizations teamed up for the search on Thursday. Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said the group also used drones and sonar in their search efforts. The woman’s body was still not found.

“From dogs with search teams on land and in the water to boats with sonar and divers not to mention the many drones being flown overhead it was a great effort by so many and I want to say Thank You to each person who gave a helping hand. The only thing that could have made the day better would have been to have brought closure to the situation but that effort will continue in the upcoming days,” Bryant said.

Bryant says recovery efforts with visual and sonar will continue.

Organizations who joined the Thursday search included the Point Pleasant Fire Department, the Gallipolis Fire Department, the District 2 Fire Department, the Mason County Sheriffs Department, the Gallia County Sheriffs Department, the Gallipolis Police Department, the West Virginia Division Of Corrections, Mason County EMS, Ohio K-9 Search & Rescue, the West Virginia State Police, Tyler County Dogs, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, the Columbus Police Department, and citizens offering assistance.

On Thursday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the water conditions were still muddy, but had gone down and were “better to operate in.” At the time the woman reportedly jumped, the Ohio River was still high due to recent flooding after heavy rains and ice storms.