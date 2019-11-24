Recycling Coalition of West Virginia host’s 17th annual recycle fashion show

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginians were showing off their recycling-savvy fashion creations on the runway during the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia’s 17th annual Re-Fashion Show at the Charleston Town Center.

When you recycle something it can be changed into something new, and re-used in a new way, saving those resources for the future generations.” Paul Hayes, Chairman of West Virginia Recycling Coalition

Contestants designed original outfits made from recyclable materials such as used books, magazines, newspaper, bubble wrap, soda cans, duct tape and CD’s, and compete for prizes in two age categories: 13-and-under and 14-and-over.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a non-profit, environmental organization. Its mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal.

Lorelai Messer’s creation was called “The Ghost of Christmas Past.” She had been working on her recycled outfit every day for a couple of months and received 3rd place in the 13 and under division. She used old Christmas wrapping paper and an old candy cane from her yard.





Bejay Brant was the 14 and over champion, or as the competition likes to call it, the “ReFashionista!” She used toilet paper and paper towel rolls to make a skirt and used toilet paper to create her headpiece.





More pictures can be found at the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia’s website.

