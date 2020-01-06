Red Cross encouraging Blood Donation in January

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — January is “National Donate Blood” Month and the Red Cross is using this time to encourage people to get out, give blood, and save lives.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone is in need of blood. This time of year, right after the holidays, the need for blood donations increases as well.

“Januarys are always pretty hard,” explained Krista Farley. “There are less blood drives, people are busy with the holidays, the weather can complicate things.” She added, “Plus, its peak flu season.”

The Red Cross collected more than 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply, as busy holiday schedules kept many donors away.

Blood transfusions are given to patients in all kinds of circumstances, including serious injuries, surgeries, childbirth, anemia, blood disorders, cancer treatments and many others. The Tackett family knows this struggle first hand.

Sallie Pat Tackett, the wife of Major General Allen E. Tackett. Sallie Pat is battling cancer and is in need of “O+” blood during her treatments. Lots of blood drives have already been held in her honor, something that warms her family’s heart.

“Knowing that this is so important, something most people take for granted,” explained her son, Allen Tackett.

“To know the impact that my parents have had on so many people throughout the state and seeing the love, it’s like cutting onions, you can’t help but tear up.”

If you’d like to donate to help, here is a list of a few upcoming blood drives:

Tuesday, January 7: United Center, 500 Virginia St. E, Charleston

Thursday: January 9: Jackson Kelly Law Firm, 500 Lee St, Charleston

Thursday, January 9: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Rd, Charleston

To learn about other locations near you, visit the website of the Red Cross.