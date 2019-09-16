Red Cross has urgent need for blood after Hurricane Dorian

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) The American Red Cross is asking for the community’s help as they continue to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. While they are offering crucial services like shelter and food for those impacted they are also working to rebuild the supply of blood donations. When Dorian came through it forced several blood drives to be canceled or postponed leaving a large deficit nationwide. People stopped by a blood drive in Huntington Monday to do their part.

“I mean there is a national need and right now it is urgent,” said donor Robert Reed, Hurricane, WV. “You had Hurricane Dorian and people need blood and someone has to do it.”

Donors of all blood types are needed especially Type O and Type B. To find a donation drive near you click can visit the Red Cross’s website.