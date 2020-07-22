Red Cross in need of volunteers for hurricane season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Experts warn we are in for a busy hurricane season this summer, all in the midst of a global pandemic and the Red Cross says the latter is making it harder to find volunteers to help when disaster strikes.

“We are having a few issues recruiting volunteers and making sure people are comfortable and ready to deploy to help others,” said Joanna King, regional disaster program officer for the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region.

According to King, there is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.

“Hurricanes hit hard and they hit fast and we can’t always get people in hotels,” she said. “So we may have to have congregant shelters in which case we need trained staff.”

Volunteers are needed to help staff shelters in this COVID environment, including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and tasks.

There are also opportunities for licensed medical professionals like RNs, LPNs and EMTs to help assess people’s health within the shelters. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. King says this could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

When people leave their homes during an emergency, they take their pets with them. The Red Cross is looking for established partner organizations to support the pet sheltering effort.

If you are interested in helping by deploying, responding in your local community or virtually there are many opportunities in our area click here. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Erica Mani, CEO for the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region.

