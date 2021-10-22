Red Cross in need of volunteers in our region

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Red Cross isn’t just facing a critical need for blood, but also volunteers.

The organization said they are looking for at least ten volunteers to deliver blood from its Huntington facility to local hospitals around the Tri-state area.

“The blood transportation specialists are definitely that critical link between blood donors and blood recipients,” said American Red Cross Tri-State Chapter Executive Director, Amber Whitley. “They are the ones that are actually going to be delivering the life-saving blood and blood products.”

It was their goal to hit that number by October 1st, but right now they only have one driver.

The organization said volunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross, while the other 10% is employed, so the need for volunteers never goes away as they play a crucial role.

“Blood transportation specialists – they are volunteers that can have a direct impact on this life-saving mission,” said Whitley. “That’s why we need them to be able to help fulfill the mission.”



If you are interested in volunteering, the Red Cross will have representatives at the Huntington Mall Saturday to talk more about the opportunity from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

