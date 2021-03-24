Red Cross in need of volunteers

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Scioto County, according to the Scioto County Emergency Management.

Officials say the greatest need is for Disaster Action Team members. Volunteers with the Red Cross play a critical role in responding to disasters across the country and helping communities in times of need.

Anyone who has questions or would like to volunteer can contact Roy Grimmett, Disaster Program Director for the Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross at 304-544-9207 roy.grimmett2@redcross.org.

You can learn more about volunteering with the Red Cross here.