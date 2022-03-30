CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Red Flag Warning for Kanawha County and our entire viewing area has been issued from noon until 8 p.m. today Wednesday, March 30.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, this means that gusty winds and low relative humidity can cause fires to develop and spread quickly.

The Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency management is now in a State of Preparedness due to the warning and says they have taken the steps appropriate to prepare for any actions that may need to be taken to protect the community.

The county commission says all fire departments have also been notified of the warning and the county has communicated with Appalachian Power to make sure the company’s resources are prepared should a fire break out and catch a power line on fire. The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is also prepared to deliver fluids to firefighters in the field and the Emergency Operations Center has been prepped and is ready to be staffed.

According to the commission, open burning during Forest Fire Season, March 1 to May 31, is illegal across West Virginia between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. No burning should happen during these hours, especially during a Red Flag Warning.

Because of the warning, burning after 5 p.m. is also highly discouraged because winds can create an extreme hazard, causing fires to spread quickly.