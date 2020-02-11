Regional attraction struck again by vandals, including a place on National Register

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking information about significant vandalism at a regional attraction that took place this week.

According to the U.S Forest Service for the Daniel Boone National Forest, within the past week, the Red River Gorge was hit again by vandals.

They say the restroom facility at the end of Tunnel Ridge Road was spray-painted with graffiti, and the historic Nada Tunnel was spray painted as well.

Nada Tunnel, an old railroad tunnel constructed more than 100 years ago, is listed on our nation’s National Register of Historic Places.

If anyone has information concerning these incidents, please contact the Daniel Boone National Forest via private message on our Facebook page or by calling their office headquarters in Winchester, Ky., 859-745-3100.