Registered nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital file petition to form union

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A group of registered nurses gathered outside Cabell Huntington Hospital Wednesday afternoon with officials from the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU.

The RN’s, along with the SEIU officials, took a petition to hospital administrators at approximately 4 p.m. asking to be recognized as part of the union, but they say they were met with “no comment” from Vice President of Operations, Tim Martin.

The RN’s at Cabell Huntington Hospital say are concerned about patient care due to mandatory overtime and staffing issues. Director of Human Resources, Molly Frick, released a statement just before 5 p.m. stating the hospital denies allegations of subpar care for patients.

“We are disappointed SEIU would make this claim as Cabell has not received reports against nursing quality,” Frick said.

Shannon Caskey is one of approximately 900 nurses at the hospital. She says she has worked for CHH for three years and is currently a RN in the surgery department and says she works anywhere from 50 to 60 hours a week.

“Sometimes you’re staying over late staying over late because there nobody there to relieve you,” Caskey said. “I can tell you, by all these changes they are getting ready to make, it’s sure not going to influence people to come and work here.”

The nurses said they have been organizing for approximately three weeks and Joyce Gibson, Regional Director of SEIU 1199, says the nurses at St. Mary’s are also organizing to form their own union.

The hospital states the reason behind the RN’s wanting to unionize is due to a change in their benefits.

