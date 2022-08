SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man.

The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area near the Train Bridge along 4th Street in South Point.

Edward Tate, Jr. (Photos Courtesy: We Help the Missing)

Tate had been missing since March 7, 2021. He was 31 years old at the time of his disappearance.