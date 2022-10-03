FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Remains matching the description of a missing Oak Hill man were found on Sunday night.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that its deputies, along with the Oak Hill Police Department, found human remains matching the description of 33-year-old Patrick Baker behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill.

Baker was last seen in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 16.

The remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The incident is still under investigation.