Remarkable Women winner selected Wednesday, May 6, 2020 on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., will select the winner of its “Remarkable Women” initiative Wednesday, May 6, 2020 during the national telecast of “The Mel Robbins Show.”
Designed to honor the outstanding contributions women have made to local communities and the country, the three-month nationwide campaign generated 10,000 nominations across 113 Nexstar television markets covering more than 60% of the television households in the United States.
The “Remarkable Women” initiative celebrates local women that inspire, lead, and pave the way for other women to succeed. Throughout the initiative, WOWK devoted a special section to videos and highlights of the four nominees from their local community.
WOWK would like to congratulate our Remarkable Women finalist fire chief Jan Rader. Rader made history by becoming West Virginia’s first female fire chief. She has served with the Huntington Fire Department for more than 22 years and credits her parent’s dedication to their community for her love of public service.
We’re rooting for you, Jan! We hope you are as well!
