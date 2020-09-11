Remembering 9/11 19 years later

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams are set to pay their respects to those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001 and all fallen service heroes at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetary.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of 9/11, with scaled-back memorial ceremonies also taking place in scaled-back this year in Lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

I’m honored to be joined by @WoodyWilliams45 as we begin the 6th annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes to honor those we lost in the Sept. 11 attacks and all of our Fallen Heroes. pic.twitter.com/xurmK3it2H — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 11, 2020

The event is part of the sixth annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes. Manchin and Williams will lay wreaths at 9:37 a.m., marking the time a plane hit the Pentagon Sept. 11, 2001.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.