Remembering Charleston teen Da’Nija Miller

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been three months since Ronda Miller’s granddaughter, Da’Nija Miller, was shot to death near Capital High School. Ronda says Da’Nija had a huge heart and her life was just beginning.

“We’re going to keep her alive. She will be remembered. She will be,” said Miller.

Ronda Miller says 14-year-old Da’Nija Miller was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, and student. On Sunday, August 15th her body was found in a house near her high school.

At the time, police said three minors were questioned about the killing, but not arrested. Yesterday, Monday, Nov. 15, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced a juvenile had been arrested and charged with murder in her death.

“I love her and I miss her. She was an angel,” said Miller.

Her grandmother Ronda Miller who carries a picture of Da’Nija in a locket around her neck says the two were inseparable and even shared the same birthday.

“She was bubbly, always smiling, and laughing. She was spunky and outgoing and fun to be around and there was never a dull moment,” said Miller.

Ronda says Da’Nija loved to take pictures and even got voted selfie queen in fifth grade. She said the day Da’Nija’s life was taken, her family cat also passed away that night. Her grandma knows the two are watching over her in heaven.

“She always said when you die you turn into a butterfly, so she’s my little butterfly,” said Miller.

