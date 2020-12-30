Remembering first responder Jason Wurster

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jason Wurster has been battling COVID-19 since Thanksgiving, and tragically passed away Tuesday morning.

The people he worked closely with remember him as a hard worker who simply wanted to give back to his community.

‘Prayers for Woo’, ‘Woo Strong’, and even ‘#CovidSucks,’ are some of the sayings worn by the family and friends of Jason Wurster, a Putnam County paramedic, and former Fire Chief for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.

“And what he’s done with this fire department today is unreal.. This is his, he done it, he built it, he designed it.” said, former Fire Fire Chief Mark Ford. He had been the the chief before Wurster and gives all of the credit to Wurster for building the fire department to where it stands today.

St. Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins says it’s a wake up call for first responders around the state. “When Jason went in the hospital, I think that caused everybody.. And everyone in the first responder community to look around and say ‘you know what’ we are susceptible to this we’re not immune just because we’re out in it, doesn’t mean we could hide from it.”

Collins adds that Jason was one of the most dedicated volunteer firefighter’s he’s ever come in contact with. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone who’s more dedicated to volunteer than Jason was.. I’d drive into work at 7 o clock in the morning and see Jason’s car parked over there at the Jefferson VFD.”

The people Wurster worked closely with say his dedication and hard work, will be tough to replace.

He was legitimately a caring, devoted, giving, unselfish individual, and it’s terrible to lose someone like that.. It creates a void, and that void is going to be pretty hard to fill.” Chris Collins, St. Albans Fire Marshal

His partner with the EMS in Putnam County says they used the bible verse ‘John 15:13’ on bracelets as a fundraiser, and says he died at 5:13 Tuesday morning.





