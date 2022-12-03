HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Nichole Lively from Huntington, West Virginia, tragically lost her battle with addiction earlier this week.

However, before this happened, she was a big part of the local recovery community, helping many people turn to sobriety.

Many of them attended her candlelight vigil Friday night. Those who spoke at the event said Lively’s work has touched so many lives and some would not be where they were today without her help.

One of Lively’s friends Randy Gue said he is celebrating five years sober, but he can remember going through recovery with her. He said she pushed him to keep up with his journey.

“She stuck by me. I was ready to let go and she’s helped a lot of people, a whole lot of people out there,” Gue said Friday before the vigil. Many others shared stories just like that at the vigil.

Lively’s daughter also spoke at the event talking about the overwhelming support from the community since her death.

Her daughter said, “This is the hardest thing I’ll ever have to deal with, but I know that I have a bunch of people in my corner and here to help me anytime I need.”

While Lively lost her battle with addiction, those whose lives have been changed said they want to continue to spread the seriousness of this issue and raise awareness for recovery.