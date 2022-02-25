BUFFALO CREEK, WV (WOWK) – Saturday will mark 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster.

On February 26, 1972, torrential rains in Logan County forced three coal waste dams to break, releasing 132 million gallons of water and coal sludge into the mountain valley below.

One hundred and twenty-five people died in the disaster and more than 1,000 people were injured. Thousands of people lost their homes.

An investigation found the Pittson Company didn’t properly build the dams. The disaster prompted changes to federal and state laws regulating dam construction and maintenance.

Saturday, there will also be a remembrance at Man High School starting at noon.

“WVU has partnered with us to digitize. We have volumes of newspaper clippings that were donated to us from a former school librarian, but WVU is coming that day,” said Elizabeth Tackett, chairwoman of the Man Lion’s Club. “They’re going to do a thirty-minute presentation, ‘Documenting the disaster: Designing the Buffalo Creek Flood Exhibit’ and that’s gonna be done by Crystal Koon.”