Remembering the fallen: Cross-country ride makes a stop in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Some lucky Nitro Elementary students received a patriotic visit from a motorcycle group this morning, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

More than 60 motorcyclists made their way through Nitro for a POW/MIA recognition ride.

“Memorial day is not for those who are serving or who have served, it’s for those of us who are no longer here,” said Barry Bateman, the Remember the Fallen Coordinator.

Remember the Fallen is a group is made up of mostly veterans from all across the globe. Riders will trek more than 2,600 miles from California to Washington D.C.

And it is all for one message: All fallen soldiers are to not be forgotten.

“85,000 families out there that don’t know where their loved ones’ final remains are at. And I don’t know about you, but closure is everything,” said Bateman.

Their goal is to gain recognition for fallen military dating back to World War I, and they want to educate the young. Nitro Elementary school’s principal is a veteran herself and believes it’s important to teach the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“Just teaching our young kids to respect those and appreciate what others have done and the sacrifices they have made for our country,” said Ashley Garrett, Principal of Nitro Elementary.

The Remember the Fallen motorcycle group will end their week-long journey in the nation’s capital on Memorial Day.