Remembering West Virginia firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Emotions ran high as families grieved the loss of their loved ones who sacrificed their lives while on duty.

“He just liked helping people and making sure everyone was happy. As long as everybody else was happy, he was happy,” said Evelyn Ward, a fallen firefighter’s daughter.

Evelyn was the beloved daughter of firefighter James W. Ward. One of six fallen West Virginia firefighters. She says, she loves her daddy so much and has the best memories of him.

“Honestly, there’s too many to choose from, but if I had to pick one it would be going to training with him,” said Ward.

Six fallen firefighters were honored and remembered at a memorial service by family, friends, and the community.

“Today is about honoring the fire service of West Virginia, but mainly our deceased brothers and sisters who gave the ultimate sacrifice. They gave their life for the line of duty. Death,” said Chuck Runyon, a member of the West Virginia Fallen Firefighters Committee.

These brave firefighters include Hunter R. Markle, James W. Ward, Mark E. Horwich, Russel K. Roberson, Charles W. Miller Jr., and Logan A. Young., who is also a part of an ongoing and unsolved arson murder case. He was a West Virginia National Guard firefighter who was killed in a Martinsburg fire ten months ago.

“I just want to remind everybody that when you see that firetruck go by, say a little prayer for those firefighters,” said Runyon.

Our fallen heroes will never be forgotten. Young’s mother held a picture of him during the service to make sure everyone knew who he was, and if you have any information regarding the arson fire that killed firefighter, Logan Young, please contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshall.

