Renovated walking trail in St. Albans City Park to open Friday

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — Whether you are looking to get in shape or just enjoy the peace of nature a trail in St. Albans, West Virginia may be the place to go. With the help of a grant, the City of St. Albans made over a popular walkway. The trail will officially re-open Friday, October 4, 2019.

The trail was originally built more than 30 years ago. But it was time for some renovations. The trail has been closed to the public for 18 months.

Recreational trail grants adding up to close to $200,000 are allowing the city to replace bridges, relocate a section of the trail and make a portion of the trail accessible. They are also putting in an accessible drinking fountain and adding safety barriers and new signs.

“We’ve had volunteer help from all over the Kanawha Valley on this,” explained Debbie Keener, who helped write the grant for the project. “Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Mount Olive work team and individuals, just people who get out and enjoy nature and they know a good thing when they see it.”

Monday crews were working to put the finishing touches on a project they hope will last for generations.

The re-dedication of the St. Albans City Park Nature Trail will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be music, refreshments, demonstrations and activities for children such as face painting and inflatables. You can find out more about the event on Facebook.