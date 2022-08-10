ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.

Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county.

The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was one of the most decorated female military personnel in U.S. history. Colonel Bradley served in World War II, but was captured by the Japanese, and later freed by U.S. troops.

She then served as Chief Nurse of the Eighth Army during the Korean War, and retired after serving in the Army for 30 years, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. A completion date for the bridge has not been set.