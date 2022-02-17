The Huntington Mall and UniCare Health Plan will repack school kids’ backpacks on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Center court.

The “Repack the Backpack” event will give students needed school supplies to finish the school year. The event also includes fun activities for kids and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. UniCare will give mall gift cards as incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine or booster. All giveaways and vaccines will be available while supplies last.

For more information on this event or mall hours, call 304-733-0492 or visit the Huntington Mall website.