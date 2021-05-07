Countdown to Tax Day
Repair work expected to cause delays on Kentucky road

Cannonsburg Road will be one lane near Carriage Hill Court while workers repair an embankment slip.

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers should expect delays and flagged traffic on Cannonsburg Road, or KY 3294, in Boyd County beginning Tuesday, May 11 while the Kentucky Department of Highways makes repairs to an embankment slip.

The slip is located on Cannonsburg Road across the road from Carriage Hill Court, which is near the two-mile marker east of Midland Trail.

Traffic will be constricted to one lane during construction, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day from Tuesday, May 11 to Friday, May 14. Drivers should prepare for delays or take alternate routes.

Officials say the road work schedules could change due to weather conditions and ask all drivers to head warning signs, slow down in work zones and be aware of workers and construction equipment on while traveling.

