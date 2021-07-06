Repairs to close Logan County road

The West Virginia Division of Highways says part of WV Route 10 will be closed for repairs tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says part of WV Route 10 will be closed for repairs tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7.

Officials say between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the road will be closed to all traffic 0.6 miles north of the WV 10 and Old Logan Road intersection near Pecks Mill. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during the closure.