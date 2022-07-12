LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County.

The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…”

A remaining cable was about 180 feet above the ground.

Six people were killed in the June 22 crash.

The report says the cockpit and the cabin were consumed by a post-impact fire.

