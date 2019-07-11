Street reopens in St. Albans after ‘hoax device’ reported

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) – A street has been reopened in St. Albans, West Virginia after authorities say a ‘hoax device’ was reported. The item was discovered shortly after 1 PM on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at the intersection of B Street and Route 60.

Both the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and St. Albans Police department responded to the scene. The street was shut down around two blocks surrounding the area.

