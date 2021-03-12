Reported smoke closes road near apartment building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The intersection of Dunbar Street and Quarrier Street is closed while the Charleston Fire Department checks for a report of smoke on the eighth floor of the Atlas Building on 1031 Quarrier Street.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:19 a.m. Friday, March 12. The Atlas Building is a residential building with about 50 apartments. There is no word on how long the roads will be closed