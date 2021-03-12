Reported smoke closes road near apartment building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The intersection of Dunbar Street and Quarrier Street is closed while the Charleston Fire Department checks for a report of smoke on the eighth floor of the Atlas Building on 1031 Quarrier Street.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:19 a.m. Friday, March 12. The Atlas Building is a residential building with about 50 apartments. There is no word on how long the roads will be closed
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.