Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a child.

Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened early Sunday morning on Kerr Street in Pomeroy.

Investigators have done some interviews and arrested one person.

Sheriff Wood says additional charges are pending against others.

He is asking anyone with information to call the department at 740-992-3371 if you have any information.