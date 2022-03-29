CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s turning into a battle to reduce the gas tax here in West Virginia, as we now have competing ideas.

There is a lot of agreement that gas taxes need to be lowered, but how that gets done is the big question.

Right now, a gallon of gas in West Virginia averages $4.09 a gallon. Democrats have proposed lifting the state’s 37.5 cent gas tax for at least a month.

Now, Republican Delegate John Hardy of Berkeley County is offering a different plan. He says the state should issue rebate checks based on how many gallons of gas people can buy. Governor Justice is urging both parties to come up with a unified plan, otherwise, he’s not ready to call a special session of the legislature.

“We all stand in the same boat. You know, we’d love to be able to come up with some mechanism to give people, you know, some level of relief. At the end of the day it’s going to take the legislature coming together to be able to accomplish this and everything,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Maryland is one of the bordering states that has suspended its gas tax. So, many drivers from West Virginia are crossing the state line to get gasoline for 36 cents a gallon cheaper, and are buying other consumer goods out of state.

As of now, only three states, Georgia, Connecticut, and Maryland, have suspended their tax. But just about every other state is at least thinking about it.