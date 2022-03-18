FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a water recovery at Dewey Lake Friday afternoon.

The Prestonsburg Fire Department says that they, along with the Floyd County Rescue Squad, are assisting Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Lexington Fire Department’s Dive Team with the recovery of a vehicle from the water.

There is no word on how long the vehicle has been underwater or if anyone is still inside.

The Floyd County Coroner’s office has confirmed that the County Coroner is on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates online and on the web as new information becomes available.