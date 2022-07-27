NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Residents in Nicholas County say they’re bracing for the rest of this week, after seeing major flooding Wednesday morning.

People there say they spent the entire day cleaning up damages left behind by the flood.

One person said her home and belongings were all flooded by a similar storm in 2016, so she’s more “prepared this time after having to rebuild [her] home on higher elevation.”

Still, another said she’s new to the area, so this storm took her family by surprise.

“I’m not from around here and I’ve been up since 7:30 a.m. doing this. I mean, it’s a mess, but they said there’s going to be more rain coming,” she says.

She says her garden and some animals were below the flood water and her family spent most of the day fishing everything out.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the week, so residents say they’re taking cover as much as possible.