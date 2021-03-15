Residents complain about cluttered properties: zoning changes to come

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Portsmouth, Ohio’s city zoning ordinance has, for the most part, gone unchanged since the 1980s. As small inconveniences become bigger issues, the city council is being forced to make some changes.

The Portsmouth City Council is now focusing on properties along the riverfront as residents have been complaining as to how they are being used.

One of their biggest issues is the unwelcoming site of areas being cluttered along the riverfront. 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon says these issues have been brought to their attention by members of the community.

I would say 90% of the complaints the city council receives are addressing code enforcement issues. Charlotte Gordon, 2nd Ward Councilwoman



Two properties along the riverfront have been the main subjects of complaints from neighbors. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The city plans to update zoning ordinances and coding enforcement to help bring certain areas up to a new standard. City code enforcement officer Andy Gedeon says a majority of their complaints have been about areas filled with unwanted clutter.

We get a lot of complaints about these out-of-town property owners, people storing campers and boats in the area. Andy Gedeon, code enforcement officer

Behind the Patties and Pints building downtown, businesses have complained about the property being used for storage purposes – mostly boats and other vehicles. They’re claiming it’s a distraction from one of their main attractions, the murals along the floodwall.

With these suggested updates, they believe cleaning up these areas will be much easier and improve the community and residents say they agree.

More buildings are repaired, grass mowed, I think that just gives people their first impressions, they’re always the ones that last. Terry Ockerman, owner of “The Lofts” and Portsmouth resident

The city council will vote on these new ordinances during their regular session next Monday.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.