Residents complain about ‘porch pirates’ in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a video caught on a Ring Home Security camera, you see a man walk up a home’s porch, look around and then walk off with a package.

The video was posted on Nextdoor by Amy Evans, the homeowner.

“It was very disappointing to think someone would do that but thankfully we weren’t out that much money, but it’s just the fact of being violated, somebody being on our porch,” said Evans.

Evans says it happened only days before Christmas, still, she doesn’t think this kind of activity will stop because the holidays are over.

“My husband and I have lived in Kanawha City for the past 5 years in two different houses and have probably been robbed seven times,” she said.

Recent posts on Nextdoor have similar situations posted from concerned residents also in Kanawha City.

A porch video image grab posted on January 5th by Jim Lange says a man stole his light bulb after knocking.

Another separate post shows a man in Kanawha City lurking around parked cars.

For now, Evans says she and her husband will be receiving their packages at work.

“There needs to be a harsher punishment for that; I think Kanawha City is a wonderful place to live and it’s just a shame that that is a constant fear of ours that we’ll be robbed like that,” she said.

The Charleston Police Department through a spokesperson said a request for an extra patrol was filled that day and the incident is still under investigation.

