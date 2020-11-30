Residents do last-minute preps for first snowfall of the year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a mild winter last year, Charleston residents know that this year is already looking a little different.

Now that the first storm of the year is approaching, some residents were doing some last-minute prepping.

“I’m getting plenty of groceries lined up, gassed the vehicle up, getting my yard ready for it,” said one man at a Kanawha City grocery parking lot.

Others added a shovel to their groceries and said they were not looking forward to shoveling snow.

At Pile Hardware in Charleston’s west side, they say even though they’re putting the snow shovels out, people typically don’t come for them until after it starts snowing.

“You know we might wake up and there’s nothing, or we might wake up and there are four inches of snow so you gotta be careful,” said Andrew Pile.

Pile advises everyone to be prepared with melting salts and a snow shovel.

Charleston residents can expect one to two inches of snow Tuesday.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news