UPDATE (10:40 a.m. on Monday, March 13): A home in Dunbar is a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

According to the Dunbar Fire Department, the residents were not home at the time of the fire and are safe. Dispatchers originally said the residents may have been in the home when the fire started, but crews learned the occupants were away once they arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KANAWHA, WV (WOWK) – Crews fought flames at an occupied home Monday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the home was occupied and everyone made it out safe.

The fire was reported on Lightner Avenue in Dunbar just before 5:00 a.m.

Dunbar and South Charleston crews responded to the scene.