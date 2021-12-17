Residents evacuated after fire at high-rise apartment building in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—An apartment building in Huntington had to be evacuated on Friday morning due to a fire.

A fire was reported at a building on Short Street in Huntington, around 8:10 in the morning. According to Huntington FD, the fire was put out quickly, and it was contained to one apartment. Other units in the building could have water damage.

One resident is said to have minor burns to their hand and possible smoke inhalation.

Not everyone was evacuated, but some residents are temporarily sheltering at Guyandotte Elementary School. Cabell County EMS is checking on folks.