Residents in four WV counties eligible for disaster-related food aid

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits for residents in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, and Wayne counties who were affected by the flooding from February 27 through March 4, 2021.

Officials say eligibility for the program is based on the net income of the household. This is determined by adding available income, cash on hand and accessible bank accounts, and then subtracting the disaster-related expenses that have not been reimbursed.

Residents of the four approved counties may apply for D-SNAP benefits at the following locations from Monday, June 28, 2021, through Friday, July 2, 2021:

County Site Location Site Address D-SNAP Hours of Operation Cabell Cabell DHHR 2699 Park Ave. Suite 100Huntington, WV 25704 Monday -Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Kanawha Kanawha DHHR 4190 W. Washington St.Charleston, WV 25313 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Mingo Mingo DHHR 203 East Third Ave.Williamson, WV 25661 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm Wayne Wayne DHHR 26452 E Lynn Rd.Wayne, WV 25570 Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm

“Because of this, residents who are not normally eligible for SNAP may qualify for D-SNAP as a result of the major disaster declaration. We estimate that more than 1,500 West Virginia households may be eligible for this federal assistance,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

Applicants need to provide the following when they apply for benefits:

Driver’s license or other picture ID

Documentation of residence in the affected county at the time of disaster

Verification of all income received from February 27, 2021, to March 28, 2021

Verification of assets such as checking and savings accounts

Verification of all disaster-related expenses

DHHR says most benefits will be available within one day of the application and benefits must be used within 120 days. These benefits but cannot be used to buy alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or non-food items.

All D-SNAP applications will be checked for duplication. Anyone who purposely provides false information on a D-SNAP application may be denied benefits and legal action may be taken.