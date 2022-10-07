PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Residents in a mobile home park in Mercer County are feeling frustrated and confused after finding out that their lot rent is increasing to more than double what they had been paying.

Elizabeth Price and her son Elvis Gearheart tell Nexstar’s WVNS they are frustrated. They have less than 56 days to pay a new lot rent which goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Price said she doesn’t know what to do.

“They’re going to up my lot rent to $425 and my trailer payment still at $300. Well, I just been got my trailer paid off and not having it paid off right now and them upping my lot rent. I’m not going to be able to afford it because I’m on a fixed income,” Price said.

And they aren’t the only tenants who have been impacted.

Deric Blevins is a single dad who takes care of his two young children, but with the increase, he’ll have to spend more time away from his children just to keep a roof over their heads.

“I actually asked my boss for some extra time to work on weekends. Second job for people but that takes time from these two. I mean this right here is what it affects the most, is my kids. because my time that I have with them is precious and they grow up so fast, I’ll miss all that,” Blevins said.

Blevins said political officials need to step up and help West Virginians before they end up homeless.

“To Patrick Morrisey and all them it’s time to sign a law man. We need a law against people outsiders coming in and buying our West Virginia land and taking it from us and charging what they want. This has got to go into some kind of law, you can’t tell me you can’t do nothing,” Blevins said.