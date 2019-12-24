Residents of Martinsburg are able to return to their homes after emergency evacuation

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Emergency officials say an evacuation in an area surrounding a West Virginia wastewater treatment plant has been lifted, and residents are returning to their homes. The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a news release that workers neutralized the hazardous materials involved in the incident Monday in Martinsburg and finished air monitoring by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said earlier the area was evacuated in response to an accidental mixture of chemicals during a tanker offload. The release said fire and police officials are available to help residents with home ventilation and answer questions.

