FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) — Some residents in Flatwoods are saying “not in my backyard” to a proposed crematorium in a residential area.

“Right in the middle of Flatwoods really?” said Flatwoods resident Winnie Thacker. “There’s so many places they could put it and don’t put in my backyard.”

Thacker has lived in her home along Ontario street in Flatwoods for 45 years.

“I chose to live here because it is a very quiet peaceful residential neighborhood, and I knew there were no commercial buildings next to me,” Thacker said.

Now that could change, as Jason Bailey, the owner of Bailey Family Funeral Home is proposing to build a crematorium at the lot right behind Thacker’s home at the end of Williams Street.

“For me, it’s a big no,” said Flatwoods resident Sharon Burton. “I just think it’s kind of creepy in so many ways.”

Bailey said it would benefit the area, as the need for cremations has increased. He said the only one in the area is in Boyd County.

Many residents said they are concerned it will bring in more traffic, devalue their property, and create pollution.

“Take it somewhere else,” Thacker said. “Take it out in the county where it’s not going to affect anybody else.”

However, Bailey said if approved, none of those concerns will be an issue, as it’s environmentally friendly and won’t be open to the public.

Many residents are taking action along with Thacker, who has created a petition to try and prevent the crematorium from happening. She’s already gained more than 30 signatures.

“They don’t want this in their neighborhood so a lot of people are very upset,” Thacker said.

The proposal will be heard by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission. They said they will take residents’ comments into consideration.

The meeting will take place on July 7 at 6 p.m. The planning commission will then pass their recommendation to city council, who will make the final decision.

