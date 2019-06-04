Residents seek answers on unkempt South Point cemetery

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) – South Point resident Allen Wagner wants to talk, disclosing he and other members of the community are upset.

“Nothing’s being done to the grounds, per se, on a regular basis,” Wagner said. “We just want to see our families final resting place taken care of.”

Wagner claims the lack of upkeep at Highlawn Memorial Garden, just off of US 52 in South Point, has left him speechless. A location where loved ones grieve for those gone, Wagner explains he and others grieve over the unsightliness of the cemetery often finding it overgrown with weeds, covered in dirt and often not mowed.

“If it’s somewhere where there’s not a grave or whatever, I don’t think people care about that,” Wagner said. “They do care that when they go to see theirs in their families marker that they can find it. And most of the time you go over there, there’s weeds growing up around it, or cut grass over top of it and sometimes you can’t remember exactly where that spot is. We just want to see our families final resting place taken care of.”

The cemetery is a private company on private property so there’s little oversight other than what’s required by Ohio law. That is one of the reasons Mr. Wagner said they decided to start a Facebook group to keep up with what’s going on with the cemetery.

“A lot of people live out of town and a lot of people have come home to bury their loved one, and they’ve had issues,” Wagner said.

Wagner revealed he and others have attempted to talk to the owner but are ignored.

“You really don’t get much of an answer from Mr. Carter when you go and talk to him. It’s pretty much like I’m too busy, or I don’t have time,” Wagner said.

13 News attempted to contact the owner several times, even visiting during business hours with no answer, leaving family members still in need of closure.

“We just want to see improvements done. We’re not asking for major things to be done, just keep up with the cemetery,” Wagner said.

WOWK 13 News also contacted the Ohio Department of Commerce and found two complaints have been filed in the last two years on the cemetery, and a spokesperson said those issues were remedied.